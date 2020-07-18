Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 6,786 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,786 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,793,000 after purchasing an additional 816,445 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Solar by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,952,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,586,000 after purchasing an additional 350,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,471,000 after purchasing an additional 385,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,392,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,280,000 after buying an additional 66,511 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,539 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,395,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $645,838.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,458. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.05 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Solar from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra cut First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

