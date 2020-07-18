Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $477,049,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3,122.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,135,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,930,000 after buying an additional 1,099,992 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 507.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,256,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,439,000 after buying an additional 1,049,394 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Humana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,869,658,000 after buying an additional 1,033,910 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,129,000 after buying an additional 841,298 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.29.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $404.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.48. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $412.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

