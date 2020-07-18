Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 2,943 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $119.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.54. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.