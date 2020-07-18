Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires Shares of 6,754 eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,754 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in eBay by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 38,916 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. eBay’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

