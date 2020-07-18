Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 26,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,269,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Life Storage stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. Life Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $67.31 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.73 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.16%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

