Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,342,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,099,000 after buying an additional 444,404 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 52.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,940,000 after buying an additional 1,242,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,020,000 after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,120,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,036,000 after purchasing an additional 238,793 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,907,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,956,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.94. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

