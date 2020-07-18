Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,649,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 242.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,997,000 after acquiring an additional 240,730 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Hubbell by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 607,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,732,000 after acquiring an additional 228,753 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,181.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 191,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,954,000 after purchasing an additional 176,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 671,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,101,000 after purchasing an additional 147,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Hubbell stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Hubbell’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.