Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Shares of YUM opened at $90.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,993 shares of company stock valued at $866,686 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

