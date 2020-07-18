Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Holdings in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,037 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fossil Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,307 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 663,785 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fossil Group by 3,172.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,434 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,504 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fossil Group by 93.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,046,067 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 505,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 850,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,085,356.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $4.13 on Friday. Fossil Group Inc has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The accessories brand company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

