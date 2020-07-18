Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

VBK opened at $206.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

