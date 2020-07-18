Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $409,000 in Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of Cellectis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cellectis by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 11.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cellectis by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cellectis by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLLS opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.64. Cellectis SA has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $51.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.07 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 93.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Cellectis SA will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded Cellectis from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cellectis from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

