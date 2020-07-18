Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 7,464.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 283.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

NYSE WSO opened at $193.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.68. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $195.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

