Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Stock Position Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 104.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter worth $3,819,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $196.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $197.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.24.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.58.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $2,835,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

