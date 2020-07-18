State Street Corp Acquires 506,995 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

State Street Corp raised its position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,187,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.37% of Caretrust REIT worth $62,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 344.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 132,132 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 29.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

