CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CDK Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in CDK Global by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $43.07 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 861.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDK. BidaskClub cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

