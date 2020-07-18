Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $433,000 Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

MLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

MLAB stock opened at $229.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.76. The stock has a market cap of $985.60 million, a PE ratio of 558.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $271.46.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.