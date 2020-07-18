Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 39,440 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 79.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,440 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kroger by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,632,000 after purchasing an additional 326,342 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 862,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 92,774 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $11,267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2,270.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $13,534,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KR opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $110,276.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,059 shares of company stock worth $5,348,434 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.77.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

