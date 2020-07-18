LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LPSN. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on LivePerson from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.77.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $45.35.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $177,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,709 shares of company stock worth $3,497,303. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter worth $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter worth $74,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 17.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

