Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.73.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,622 shares of company stock worth $190,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

