Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $109.24 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $125.52. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.