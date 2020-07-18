Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 255.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,090,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,314 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,677,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,320,000 after buying an additional 1,899,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,894,000 after buying an additional 1,823,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $40,933,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $29,854,000.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $335,343.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,903.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $2,356,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,195 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,619,538 shares of company stock worth $578,801,018.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE GO opened at $39.33 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.