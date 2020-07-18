Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Wingstop by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Wingstop by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wingstop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total transaction of $58,283.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,522.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $2,254,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $136.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.85, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.17. Wingstop Inc has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $146.13.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

