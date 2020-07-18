Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MIK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Michaels Companies from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Michaels Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.71.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.57). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 620,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 308,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 150,421 shares during the period.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

