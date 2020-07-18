Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $363,000 Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 17.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total transaction of $3,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,998,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,020 shares of company stock worth $7,212,353. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $480.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $459.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.67. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

