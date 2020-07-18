First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $61.59 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $63.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

