Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 175 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,732.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,667.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,658.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (down from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,560.00 price objective (up from $1,030.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,712.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

