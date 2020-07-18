Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 4,144 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 21.2% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.