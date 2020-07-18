Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $226,880.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,477 shares of company stock worth $1,154,514. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.46.

NYSE:ICE opened at $93.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.