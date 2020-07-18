S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in S&P Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in S&P Global by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $354.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.12 and a 200-day moving average of $292.38. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $357.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $342.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

