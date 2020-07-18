Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BP by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of BP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in BP by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Shares of BP opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BP plc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $40.23.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.