Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 595,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,361,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 6,690.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 260,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 256,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,280,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $351,849.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.