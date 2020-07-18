Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 123 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 194.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 41.5% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $155.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.