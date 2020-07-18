Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inovalon by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 41,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INOV stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INOV. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

In related news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 596,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

