Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Royce Value Trust news, CFO Peter K. Hoglund sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $98,381.25. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RVT opened at $12.81 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

