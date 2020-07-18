Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $56.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.03.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 26,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $4,535,109.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,995,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,222,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $215.83 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $230.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 3.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

