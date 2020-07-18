Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $301,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $106,888,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after buying an additional 378,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 699.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,598,000 after buying an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 61.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,536,000 after buying an additional 187,446 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,016.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,110,000 after buying an additional 145,269 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $214.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.57 and a 200-day moving average of $194.80. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

