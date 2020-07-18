Brokers Set Expectations for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WFC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

NYSE:WFC opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

