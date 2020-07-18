First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Childrens Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Childrens Place by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 39.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $469.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. Childrens Place Inc has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $102.55.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.78 million. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Childrens Place from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $20.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.15.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.