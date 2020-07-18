First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Childrens Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Childrens Place by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 39.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $469.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. Childrens Place Inc has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $102.55.
PLCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Childrens Place from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $20.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.15.
In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
