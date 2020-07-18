Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 855 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,308,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 88,266.0% during the second quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after buying an additional 719,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.94. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $68.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.