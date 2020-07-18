First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,098 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after buying an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,637,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average is $78.20. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

