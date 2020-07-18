Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 25,276 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordic American Tanker were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,033,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 793.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

NAT opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.66 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.98%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NAT shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Nordic American Tanker Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.