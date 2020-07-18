First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes $225,000 Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THG. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $98.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.72. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.89. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

