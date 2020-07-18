First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 3,388 El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 46.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 24.4% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EE opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.37. El Paso Electric has a fifty-two week low of $61.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $158.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

