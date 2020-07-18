First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 10,279 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 276,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 7.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,238,000 after acquiring an additional 62,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

