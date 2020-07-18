First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HB Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in HB Fuller by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 367.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 46.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

FUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

HB Fuller stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.26. HB Fuller Co has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $270,999.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,871.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $705,099. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL).

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.