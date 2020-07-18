First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $246,000 in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,731,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,261,000 after acquiring an additional 55,220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 565,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.22. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.99. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $180.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.52 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

ESE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

