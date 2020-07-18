Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In other Carrier Global news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

Carrier Global stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

