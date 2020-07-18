Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

LCI stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lannett has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Lannett’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lannett will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Drabik sold 37,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $274,311.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,813.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

