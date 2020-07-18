Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Linde by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Linde by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Linde by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.47.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $242.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.76 and its 200 day moving average is $198.44. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $245.52.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

