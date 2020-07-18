Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 440.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 42,102 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 169,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the period.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

